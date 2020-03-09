PERRY COUNTY, IL — Voters in Perry County will be asked to vote on whether they want to increase the sales tax 0.5% to support the sheriff's office. Customers would pay $.50 for every $100 they spend.
Perry County Sheriff Steve Bareis said he needs the public's help to provide safety for the county. The county lost almost $1.5 million in budget cuts, and layoffs have stretched the department to a breaking point. Most days, the sheriff's office may have one deputy working per shift, which impacts response times.
"I think almost every night there's a call that has to be put on hold or we have to refer it to state police," said Bareis.
Sometimes they're so short staffed that Bareis sleeps on a cot in his office so he's there to respond to calls in a timely fashion.
Some weeks, deputies are clocking in 80 hours. Bareis said the public safety sales tax could be life-changing for the department.
"My officers deserve to have someone covering their back, and this community deserves to live in a safe, secure environment," said Bareis.
Some people in the community agree the sheriff's department needs more support but are divided on the sales tax increase.
"Nobody wants to pay more taxes, but when the issue is safety, I think it can't be overlooked," said Stotlar Pharmacy employee Jefferey Sauzek.
"A 0.5 doesn't hit right with me," said neighbor Andrew Sanchez.
Bareis said if the tax doesn't pass, the county will suffer.
"If this does not pass, we will see a vacuum of crime entering into Perry County," said Bareis.
Perry County voters can expect to see the tax on the ballot March 17.