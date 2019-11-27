PERRY COUNTY,IL — Leaders in a southern Illinois county met Wednesday night to work on their budget amid financial struggles. Earlier this year, a consulting firm released recommendations to get Perry County, Illinois, back on track financially. The county board voted to approve the new budget.
"We are going to have to do more with the people we got, because we aren't going to have that money. The money's not coming in," said Perry County Treasurer Mary Jane Craft.
To make sure they follow the budget, a lot of county departments have had to take on more jobs, because they have fewer people.
Craft is one of them. She's used to doing more because of the county's financial issues. Her office has had to absorb the workload of several other departments.
"We've taken on a lot of responsibilities in my office, and the county clerk's office too. Now my office has taken the highway department, and being the secretary for them and my office too," Craft said.
The budget is estimated to be more than $15 million. After expenses, the county calculates that it could have a difference of a little more than $300,000. Craft said there were a lot of cuts.
"We just have to tighten our belt and suck it up. Do we like it? No, but we have to do something to keep this county moving," said Craft.
The Bellwether Firm the county hired said financial freedom would not happen overnight. It could take up to three years, if the county sticks to a strict budget.
"They told us if you don't follow this, there are no reasons for us to come back, because if you don't follow it, then you're doomed to gloom," said Craft.
The road ahead for Perry County is going to be a tough one, and not everyone's going to like the decisions that are made. But, Craft said it's going to take everyone's help to bail them out.
"We have to invest in our county. If we don't invest in our county, then we're going to fail," said Craft.
Craft said one of the biggest revenue sources cut from the budget is that the county doesn't have federal inmates anymore. At one time, the sheriff's operations brought in an average $20,000 to $40,000 a month from housing those inmates.