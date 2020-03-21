PERRY COUNTY, MO -- Perry County, Missouri has its first positive case of COVID-19.
On Saturday, the Perry County Health Department was notified of the first positive case, a woman in her 50s. The patient is currently at home in isolation, and has been in isolation since her symptoms began.
This brings the state total up to 73 with 3 deaths, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Public health officials have begun an investigation of this case, speaking with individuals who the patient may have come in contact with before she was confirmed. The patient will continue to be monitored by the health department while in isolation.
The Perry County Health Department expects more cases to be confirmed locally as the numbers of citizens tested increases.
The health department says the number of cases can be reduced by following public health guidelines on social distancing, washing hands frequently, disinfecting commonly toughed surfaces, and staying home while sick.
You can call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ 24-hour hotline at 1-877-435-8411, with questions about COVID-19, including symptoms.
For more information regarding COVID-19 and CDC guidance for local response, visit: https://www.coronavirus.gov
For Missouri specific information, visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services at https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/