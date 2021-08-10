Every year from August 11th to 13th Earth makes its way through the cosmic trail of debris from the Swift-Tuttle comet. Comet Swift-Tuttle was discovered in 1862 independently by both Lewis Swift and Horace Tuttle.
This year the Perseids are happening with no moon to inhibit the viewing conditions... the moon will be close to a new moon meaning minimal added light in the sky. That means that this year, you could see over 50+ meteors streak in the sky PER HOUR!
The pieces of space debris that interact with our atmosphere to create the popular Perseids meteor shower originate from Swift-Tuttle. This annual meteor shower takes place each August, and peaks mid-month. It was Giovanni Schiaparelli who realized in 1865 that this comet was the source of the Perseids.
When comets come around the Sun, the dust they emit gradually spreads into a dusty trail around their orbits. Every year the Earth passes through these debris trails, which allows the bits to collide with our atmosphere where they disintegrate to create fiery and colorful streaks in the sky.
The Perseids are best viewed anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere late at night or early in the mornings before sunrise. Meteors come from leftover comet particles and bits from broken asteroids. When comets come around the sun, they leave a dusty trail behind them.
HOW TO VIEW THE PERSEIDS IN THE LOCAL 6 AREA:
1) TIMES are best as early as 10PM in the evening and up until dawn this Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
2) LOOK UP at the darkest part of the sky. You should give your eyes a few minutes off a phone and looking around outside to adjust to the darkness. Being further away from light pollution, cities, etc. is best.
3) EQUIPMENT such as a telescope is not necessary to see the meteor shower. To best see them, we remind you again you need to give your eyes a few minutes to adjust.
This August 2021 features three cool things to witness in the night sky. All of which can be viewed without the aid of a telescope or device.
August 11th – The Perseid meteor shower at its peak
August 19th – Jupiter directly opposite the Sun from Earth
August 22nd – A full blue Moon