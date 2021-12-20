POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A person is dead after being shot by a deputy sheriff in southeast Missouri.
KFVS-TV reports that the shooting happened Sunday afternoon in Butler County. Sheriff Mark Dobbs said authorities were called to a report of a sexual assault. Dobbs said one deputy and four emergency services workers were inside the home when someone began firing a handgun.
Dobbs said the deputy responded by fatally shooting the person with the gun. He did not release any details about the person shot or the deputy.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.