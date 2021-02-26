BROOKPORT, IL — Authorities say a standoff that began Friday afternoon in Brookport, Illinois, has ended, and a suspect is in custody.
A man barricaded himself inside a home on Greek Road in Brookport, Illinois, Friday. Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor told Local 6 the man was armed, and said investigators did not believe anyone else is in the home. Metropolis police are also at the scene, as well as Illinois Conservation Police and the Brookport Police Department.
Illinois State Police said the standoff began after Massac County deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance at the home around 2:54 p.m. As of 7:22 p.m., ISP said there is no threat to the public as of 7:22 p.m., but continued to advise the public to avoid the area.
Friday night, a law enforcement officer told a Local 6 photographer at the scene that the standoff has ended, and a suspect is in custody.