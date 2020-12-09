WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says it has identified a person of interest in the weekend homicide of an juvenile female, now identified as 11-year-old Jade Marie Beasley, in Marion, Illinois.
The sheriff's office says the person of interest is not a danger to the public. Investigators have canvassed the area within the map shown above.
The Williamson County Major Case Squad is asking for your help in identifying any security cameras within the mapped area that could have captured vehicle traffic on Saturday, December 5, between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
If you have any information, call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541 ext. 1302.
The sheriff's office says no further information will be released at this time.