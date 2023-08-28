A person of interest has been arrested after gunshots were fired at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday, Raleigh, North Carolina, NBC affiliate WRAL reports.
UNC Police released a photo of an unnamed person of interest on social media Monday afternoon. WRAL reports that the individual was identified by as Tailei Qi. The photo police released is a photo from Qi's profile on the university's applied physical sciences website. A UNC graduate student, the profile lists Louisiana State University and Wuhan University as schools Qi previously attended. Video from WRAL shows a man who appears to be Qi being handcuffed and taken into custody.
In a tweet, UNC Police announced at 3:14 p.m. that the all clear has been given and normal activities can resume on campus.
!Alert Carolina!— UNC Police (@UNCPolice) August 28, 2023
All clear. All clear. Resume normal activities. https://t.co/7frHnEuMIU
While the all clear has been issued, an alert on the school's website said classes are canceled for the rest of the day, and people are advised to avoid Caudill Labs, a building on campus, while university police continue their investigation.
