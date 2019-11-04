MARION, IL — The search for two persons of interests connected to a disturbance at a hotel led investigators to uncover a body in the woods in southern Illinois Monday, the Marion Police Department says.
Marion, Illinois, police responded to a call about a disturbance at a local hotel Monday morning, and two persons of interested fled the scene in a vehicle, a police department news release says.
The news release says officers tried to catch up to them, but the fleeing vehicle crashed on Longstreet Road east of Route 27, and the persons of interest ran into a wooded area by the road.
Marion and Herrin police went into the woods with a K-9 to track those individuals. That's when the news release says the police dog led the officers to the body of a white male lying on the ground.
Marion police did not release the name of the hotel or the persons of interest officers were pursuing. The police department says Illinois State Police are investigating the death, and that person's name is being withheld from the public until his family have been notified.