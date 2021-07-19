METROPOLIS, IL– On Sunday morning , Metropolis police received a report that a person had been stabbed near the corner of Filmore and E. 5th Street.
Upon arriving at the scene around 4:00 a.m, officers located the victim, and an ambulance transported them to a hospital in Kentucky. The victim told Metropolis Police that he had been in a fight with the suspect over money.
According to the Metropolis Police Department, the suspect was identified as 28-year-old Johntrell D. Foster. Foster fled from the scene after the stabbing, but officers found him two hours after the stabbing, at a residence along the 700 block of E. 7th Street.
Foster was taken into custody, and an ensuing search found meth and drug paraphernalia on his person.
Foster was charged with aggravated battery, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Massac County Detention Center.