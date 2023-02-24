The Kentucky Department for Public Health confirmed a new case of measles in the commonwealth Friday. It's the third case confirmed in Kentucky over the past three months.
State health officials say the latest case is a Jessamine County resident who was not vaccinated against the virus and attended a large Christian revival on Feb. 18 at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky. Thousands of people gathered for that revival, which ended after 16 days, Lexington TV station WKYT reports. KDPH says no further information about the individual who tested positive for measles will be released to the public to protect their privacy, but officials warn that others who attended the event may be at risk of illness.
“Anyone who attended the revival on Feb. 18 may have been exposed to measles,” KDPH Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack warns in a statement released Friday night. “Attendees who are unvaccinated are encouraged to quarantine for 21 days and to seek immunization with the measles vaccine, which is safe and effective.”
KDPH says all cases of measles that are reported in Kentucky are thoroughly investigated in Kentucky, and the department is working with Asbury University, Jessamine County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding this case.
Two other measles cases have been reported in Kentucky in recent months. The first was a Christian County resident whose case was reported in December. KDPH says that case was linked to an outbreak in Ohio. The second was reported in January in Powell County. KDPH says there were no known exposures in that case, nor were there any connections to the Ohio outbreak.
KDPH says the two previous cases were thoroughly investigated and neither presented a threat to public health.
The measles virus is highly contagious, and it spreads through the air. KDPH says early symptoms are similar to other respiratory illnesses, like fever, cough, conjunctivitis and a runny nose. The rash associated with the illness appears three to five days after symptoms start.
“If you may have been exposed at Asbury University’s campus and develop any symptoms, whether previously vaccinated or unvaccinated, please isolate yourself from others and call your medical provider, urgent care, or emergency department to seek testing,” Stack asks in his statement. “Please do not arrive at a health care facility without advance notice so that others will not be exposed.”
Generally, the first dose of measles vaccine is given in combination with the mumps and rubella vaccine to babies ages 12-15 months. A second MMR dose is usually given sometime between the ages of 4-6. KDPH says two doses of MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles.