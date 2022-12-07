LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru's Congress has removed President Pedro Castillo from office and sworn in his vice president to replace him.
Lawmakers voted to oust Castillo after he decreed the dissolution of Congress ahead of a third attempt to remove him.
RELATED: Peru lawmakers impeach President Castillo after he attempts to dissolve Congress
Castillo was seen inside a police station, his status unclear.
The national ombudsman’s office called it a constitutional collapse. One analyst notes that a president can dissolve congress, and congress can remove a president, so what it comes down to is raw power.
Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in to replace him. She'll be Peru's first woman leader in the 200-year history of the republic.
More details: https://bit.ly/3FyAVqP