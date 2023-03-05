Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Paducah affecting Pope, Massac, Livingston and McCracken Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 33.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.0 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 39.3 feet on 02/03/2010. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&