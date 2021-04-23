Higher-ups in the federal government are now weighing in on the confusion about possible budget cuts for Land Between the Lakes. This relates specifically to the recreation and heritage line item for next year.
Local 6 first reported on the conversation Wednesday, after Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White gave us paperwork this week.
He was given the paperwork from the U.S. Forest Service following a Tuesday meeting with them and other elected local leaders.
It shows a blank space for recreation and heritage funding in the fiscal year 2022. White said if that line item is not funded, many LBL attractions you and your family enjoy will suffer.
U.S. Forest Service response
A U.S. Forest Service spokesperson told us Friday that is not true. Michael Williams works in the office of communication for the U.S. Forest Service for the Southern Region.
He insisted on not being recorded but did agree to answer our questions.
"One of the things that I've become very aware of is how important it is for Land Between the Lakes to have that local presence, whether it's working, dealing with their advisory board or stuff like that," said Williams. "So for me, I'm just trying to be sensitive to the fact that somebody from outside is speaking on the issue. I jumped in and offered to do this because I felt that you guys needed an answer for today."
Williams said they cannot predict any funding for recreation and heritage for the fiscal year 2022.
He said that in the April 20 meeting, the purpose was to discuss the "transparency over the 2021 budget that we currently have that we're operating under, what those numbers look like and where we are with that money," said Williams.
He said the local leaders then asked for copies of those documents and discussed projections about the fiscal year 2022.
However, White sent us an email from LBL sent to local leaders. It was sent out on April 16. It reads: "Gentleman, Please join us at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the LBL Admin building in the conference room. We recently received the preliminary FY 22 budget from the Forest Service. We would like to discuss this budget with you. It is very important that we discuss this with the elected county executives with jurisdiction in LBL."
In an email to us this week from someone else in the Forest Service, we were told: "In our efforts to be transparent, information was mistakenly sent from LBL to local county officials containing incomplete information. Any information projecting budgets for future years is not accurate."
Why was recreation and heritage funding left blank?
Local 6 questioned Williams on that email. He said the documents were intentionally sent, because local leaders asked for them. Williams said the department is calling it a mistake because of the confusion it caused.
He also explained why the FY 22 recreation and heritage was left blank.
Williams said a person taking notes on the budget, who he did not identify, was responsible. Williams said he does not know why that person left it blank.
"I don't know why it was left blank, that's why we don't do projections because those conversations have not been had, so I don't know if it was an oversight it, I don't know if it was something he was thinking, but this is all being spun up over one person's internal document that they were keeping notes on that got released."
He stressed that there isn't a way to project funding for the fiscal year 2022. Williams said it is dependent on President Joe Biden's interior appropriations bill and how that goes through Congress.
He said until then, they cannot make projections.
There were other specific projections outlined for many line items in the FY 2022 column from the paperwork we obtained.
The petition
A petition was started Thursday by a Samantha Jenkins to send to Sen. Rand Paul, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Rep. James Comer, and the U.S. Forest Service.
The petition, titled "Stop the U.S. Forest Service from cutting all funding to LBL's recreation areas," addresses the conversations between the U.S. Forest Service and local leaders. The petition already has more than 600 signatures.
If you would like to read the petition in full, or sign it, click here.
Another meeting
Comer and McConnell have weighed in on the matter. Members of McConnell's staff spoke with White Friday.
They plan to have another meeting to discuss the confusion surrounding future funding for LBL.
The meeting will include staff from McConnell's office, the Lyon County and Trigg County judge executives, and the U.S. Forest Service.
McConnell's office is still scheduling that meeting.
Apology over confusion
Williams did apologize for any confusion.
"It's kind of one of those things where the more you try to explain something, the more questions that come out of it, and I think that's probably what took place in that [April 20] meeting," said Williams.
White disagrees.
"Why did they call a meeting to announce that everything was being cut and then suddenly say nothing is being cut? So there's too much inconsistency there, too many questions, now that is out there, that we can't answer, so we're going to still keep having to work on this to get to the bottom of what's going on," said White.
Williams stressed there's no way to tell or project how much funding there is for the recreation and heritage line item for the fiscal year 2022.