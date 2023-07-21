MAYFIELD, KY — Some animals were displaced during this week's storms and flooding, but some of those animals are now on their way home.
Thursday, three dogs were brought into the Mayfield Graves County Animal Shelter after they got lost during the storms.
Along with lost pets, the shelter has been dealing with some damage from the flooding.
When staff members first came in on Wednesday to assess the damage, they found water all over the floor in many rooms, and had to start using whatever linens they had to clean it up.
The shelter is asking for donations to help fulfill its everyday needs and cover additional costs from flooding.
Shelter Manager Heather Harrington said it's not uncommon to see more lost animals come in after large storms.
Friday, Bruno, one of the dogs that was brought into the shelter, was reunited with his family.
"It's just good to know that he's not out hungry, and he's not miserable and sad, because they miss him. And I know he's happy that he'll be back home with us," said Taryn Crumble, Bruno's owner.
Some lost pets are still being brought into the shelter, but folks there say they have hope that they'll be reunited with their owners soon.
If your pet is missing, the shelter advises you to check Facebook groups where lost and found animals are posted and animal shelter pages and to call or visit the shelter and leave a description of your pet
The shelter also advises all pet owners to microchip their animals so the chip can be scanned if the pet is found.