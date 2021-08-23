PADUCAH — Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has been given full approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The approval comes as the United States is struggling with a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant. It's especially an issue in areas with low vaccination rates. Pfizer's vaccine is also the only COVID-19 vaccine that can be used in people aged 12 and older. So what's next?
Medical experts are hopeful this will encourage more people to get vaccinated. Dr. Alex Wright with Mercy Health Family Care is working on a plan to provide doses through their family medicine office. He's hopeful it will lead to more discussions with his patients about getting the shot.
"That would be the same way if I'm suggesting a treatment for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, uncontrolled blood pressure, et cetera. It's that there's going to be certain benefits and there's going to be certain risks as well," Wright said. "And in the end, it's all about kind of finding a net solution to the problem that prevents disease, helps them live better, helps them live longer."
Wright thinks giving family pediatricians the ability to provide COVID-19 vaccines may help ease the nerves of parents.
"Of course, being a father myself, my children are the most important thing in the world to me," Wright said. "I feel most comfortable with whenever my children see their pediatrician. Whenever my pediatrician, for my children, offers therapy, if they're able to provide it, versus perhaps somebody that we're not as familiar with as a family. In reality, I think most parents feel that way."
He's working with his team to get the ball rolling, so people he treats could soon get a vaccine in his office.
"We hope to start this basically after labor day. Be able to kind of collect some data from it too, and see if we can start expanding this to our other clinics," Wright said.
The CDC says a little more than 51% of people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In Kentucky, 56% of the population has gotten at least one dose.