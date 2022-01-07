PADUCAH — From Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, the Purchase District Health Department reported 421 new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County alone. With cases increasing, that impacts both hospitals and individuals in the community.
If you're exposed to COVID-19, you can get tested at a local health department and wait days for results, or you can get a rapid test at a local pharmacy. Some people opt for the latter so they don't have to miss work or school. However, so many people are getting tested right now that many pharmacies can't keep at-home tests or rapid tests on their shelves.
As COVID-19 cases rise, testing options dwindle. West Towne Pharmacy owner Brandy Key says testing has ramped up since Christmas. West Towne, like many pharmacies, can't get at-home tests.
"A lot of the pharmacies in the area are out of the at-home tests. Again, it's just a supply and demand issue. Everyone is really wanting those right now," says Key.
Rapid tests are now by appointment only. Something that's changed as more people get tested. Key says pharmacies can't keep up with the demand.
"We just got a shipment in of 100 tests yesterday, before the snow. I'm just hoping that lasts us through the week," says Key.
She isn't alone in that issue. Strawberry Hills Pharmacy says it only has a few left, and Paducah Pharmacy can't get them at all. It's a supply and demand issue, and no one knows how long it will last.