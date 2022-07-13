PADUCAH — "We would like to see you turn yourself in." That's what Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash told Gary Rowland in a recorded phone conversation three days before the shooting incident that claimed both men’s lives.
"I don't got nothing violent. There is no type of violence ever," Rowland said during the recorded phone call.
But, investigators said, Rowland shot Cash outside the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.
The Paducah Sun first obtained the phone calls' audio through an open records request to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office.
During the phone calls, Cash said he wanted to get more information about drug dealers Rowland possibly had connections to.
"I don't want you to get hurt," said Cash. "I don't want anybody to get hurt. And I am interested in trying to take off large-level drug dealers."
Cash also told Rowland that he had a warrant concerning a failure to appear charge.
Rowland kept asking Cash for his warrants to "go away."
However, on separate occasions, Cash encouraged Rowland to turn himself in to authorities.
"We would like to see you turn yourself in so that nobody gets hurt including you," said Cash.
"I understand that," responded Rowland.
"I would like to take the information that you have and try to use it to make a case on somebody," said Cash.
We reached out to the Kentucky State Police about the investigation through phone and email.
Capt. Paul Blanton with the KSP Public Affairs Branch said he would check with a commander to see if the case had been completed.
He has yet to get back to us.
Jody Cash was killed on May 16. That's also the day Kentucky State Police picked up the investigation.
His funeral was five days later on May 21 in Murray, Kentucky.
On June 3, 18 days after his death, Kentucky State Police released the name of the man who killed him: Gary Rowland.
As of July 13, KSP has not released the details of its investigation.