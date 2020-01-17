CARBONDALE, IL — The Shawnee National Forest is celebrating its 80 anniversary with a special photo exhibit showcasing its history at the University Museum at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
The exhibit showcases photos from the '30s and '40s, taken during the forest's Ozark Tours, which the U.S. Forest Services says began in 1931 when local newspaper publisher Col. L.O. Trigg invited elected officials and others to take a three-day tour of southern Illinois.
The free exhibit will run from Jan. 17 to Feb. 21. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
A news release from Shawnee National Forest says, in addition to the exhibit, a number of presentations are scheduled through Feb. 19. The presentations, which will focus on the culture and natural resources of southern Illinois, will all begin at 5:30 p.m. at the SIU University Museum.
The presentations announced in the news release are:
Jan. 17 — Opening night: The kickoff the historic photo exhibit includes a reception with refreshments, a historical film on the Shawnee National Forest, and two guest speakers.
Jan. 22 — SIU archaeologist Dr. Tamira Brennan-Blodgett will discuss the Kincaid Site, a prehistoric metropolis in southern Illinois and its relationship to the greater Mississippian-era society of the region.
Jan. 24 — Chris Benda, known as the southern Illinois Botanizer, will highlight many of the very special natural landscapes of the region and the plants and animals that make them distinctive.
Jan. 27 — Retired history teacher Mark Motsinger and Forest Service Archaeologist, Mary McCorvie will talk about a local history mystery – the Stone Forts of southern Illinois.
Jan. 29 — Forest Service Archaeologist Heather Carey will speak on the Rock Art of southern Illinois.
Jan. 30 — SIU’s Dr. Mark Wagner will talk about the history and archaeological investigations at the Crenshaw House, also known as Hickory Hill and the Old Slave House. The Crenshaw House is an Illinois State Historic Site.
Feb. 3 — Hiking with Shawn (Gossman) will share details about interesting hikes in and around the Shawnee NF.
Feb. 5 — Chris Evans, the University of Illinois Extension Forester will discuss southern Illinois forests’, pre-glaciation through post-European settlement.
Feb. 6 — Dr. Mark Wagner and Forest Service Archaeologist, Mary McCorvie will talk about the Cherokee Trail of Tears in southern Illinois.
Feb. 10 — Joe Devera of the Illinois Geologic Survey will talk about Prehistoric southern Illinois.
Feb. 11 — Forest Service Wildlife Biologist Mark Vukovich will discuss Bats of southern Illinois.
Feb. 12 — Forest Service Archaeologist Heather Carey will talk about Battery Rock during the American Civil War. Battery Rock is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Feb. 13 — Local historian Kay Ripplemeyer will share her research into the Civilian Conservation Corps in southern Illinois.
Feb. 14 — Scott Ballard Herpetologist for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will talk on the La Rue Pine Hills and the Snake Road; the only road in the United States closed bi-annually to ensure safe migration of reptiles and amphibians as they move between their summer and winter homes.
Feb. 19 — Gillum Ferguson with the Saline County Historical Society will reprise his talk on Indian Tribes of southern Illinois (It’s not who you think!).