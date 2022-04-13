Many of you have been sending us photos of downed trees after severe weather swept through the Local 6 area. The gallery above shows some of what our crews and our viewers have seen Wednesday evening.
After the severe weather threat passed, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews in Fulton, Graves, Marshall and Calloway counties are out clearing trees and other debris from roadways. KYTC District 1 says road crews in some locations are having to wait until utility crews clear downed power lines before they can clear trees or debris.
Meanwhile, Gibson Electric crews have been working to restore power to customers in west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee.
MORE DETAILS: Gibson Electric working to restore power outages in Obion County, Tennessee, Fulton County, Kentucky
And in Calloway County, the Murray Water System has issued a boil water order for all customers past Miller Memorial Golf Course at 2814 Pottertown Road. The order includes all side roads and subdivisions in that area, the water system says in a news release Wednesday evening.
MORE DETAILS: Murray Water System issues boil water order
Additionally, state roads in multiple counties are closed or have water over road signs posted.
Here's the latest water over road report from KYTC District 1:
Crittenden County
U.S. 641/South Main Street has water over road signs posted at the 7 mile marker just south of the U.S. 60 intersection in Marion, Kentucky.
Fulton County
KY 1907 has water over road signs posted at the 1 to 3 mile markers between KY 781 and KY 94.
KY 94 has water over road signs posted at the 23-26 mile markers in Willingham Bottom between KY 1907 and KY 1125 east of Cayce.
Hickman County
KY 781 is closed from the 1 to 2 mile markers at the Hickman-Fulton county line due to a large tree blocking the roadway. Signs will be posted until a crew returns with heavy equipment on Thursday.
Livingston County
KY 135/Carrsville Road has water over road signs posted at the 3 to 4 mile markers between Hampton and Frank May Road.
McCracken County
KY 1255/Bonds Road is closed between the 1 and 2 mile markers just west of the KY 450/Oaks Road intersection. Signs are posted.
KY 1410/Houser Road is closed near Champion Creek from 3.2 to 3.7 mile markers near the KY 994/Old Mayfield Road intersection. Signs are posted.
KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is closed at 5.5 to 5.7 mile markers at the KY 1410/Houser Road intersection. Signs are posted.
Marshall County
KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Road is closed at the 1 to 2 mile markers at the Clarks River Bridge. Signs are posted.
And here's the latest report from KYTC District 2:
Caldwell County
KY 293 is open with high water at mile point 1.8.
KY 126 is open with high water at mile point 3.
KY 128 is open with high water mile point 3.3.
US 62 is open with high water at mile point 18.
KY 91 is open with high water at mile point at 17.2.
Christian County
KY 1338 is closed at Trade Water Bridge at mile point 3.136.
Ohio County
KY 2670 is open at mile point 2 to 3 with high water.