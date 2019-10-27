PADUCAH - Paducah Police officers evacuated an apartment building that was on fire and saved a dog's life.
Around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, Paducah Police officers were walking near Elmwood Court. Police say Officer Brandon Jones heard someone yelling and saw smoke coming from an apartment.
Police say some residents came home to find their apartment on fire. The officers evacuated the rest of the apartment building. Police say no residents were injured.
A dog was found inside one of the apartments. Paducah Police say he was breathing but unresponsive. Officer Cassandra Skinner and firefighters gave the dog oxygen.
The dog was taken to an emergency vet for treatment.
On Facebook, Paducah Police said in a post "The quick actions of the officers on-scene prevented any injuries and the fire from spreading."