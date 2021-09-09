Pickin' On a Soldier's Heart kicks off this Friday from Kenlake State Park, and if you are looking to enjoy some live music, and make a difference in the lives of local veterans, this is the event for you.
Gates open Friday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m., and shows begin at 6 p.m. On Saturday, gates open at 11 a.m. and shows begin at 12 p.m.
Local 6's Brianna Clark sat down with event organizer Jeremy Wallace, and an artist performing at the event, Derek Stoner, to discuss what attendees can expect over the weekend.