HARDIN, KY — Pickin' On A Soldier's Heart music festival is back again at Kenlake Resort, and the stage is set and ready to go. A Soldier's Heart Founder Jeremy Wallace hopes this year's festival can help them raise more money than ever. Money raised will go toward taking local veterans on a free trip to Camp Brownbear in Frankfort.
"We hang out there around the fire in the evenings. During the day we'll do a camp work project," Wallace said. "We introduce them to holistic therapies like yoga, guided meditation, acupuncture, massage therapy, just different holistic therapies like that and then we'll take them kayaking as well while we're out there."
This is the biggest year for the event, which runs from Friday to Sunday. The third and final day will also mark the 21st remembrance of 9/11. The national tragedy motivated Wes Teckenbrock, A Soldier's Heart vice president, to join the Marines.
"At that point I made the decision that a change was coming for me personally, for the country as a whole, and I was going to be a part of it," Teckenbrock said.
In Teckenbrock's opinion the best way to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11 is to remember.
"Remember how the country felt that day and how we were united back then. Sometimes it's hard to bring a country together, unfortunately sometimes it takes a common enemy, and that's what happened that day," Teckenbrock said. "We were attacked and everybody were Americans that day."
