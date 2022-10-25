CAMPBELL HILL, IL — A Pickneyville man was killed in a single-vehicle car accident in Campbell Hill on Monday.
According to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Brandon Jones was driving westbound on Brick Plant Road when he lost control of his car.
Deputies say the car left the roadway and overturned. Jones was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt, which caused him to move around in the car during the crash. Deputies say he was found dead when they arrived.
Deputies say they are still investigating what caused the crash.