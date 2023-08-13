Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following counties, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Marshall and McCracken Counties. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM CDT this evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Widespread thunderstorms are expected to move southeast into southern Illinois and southeast Missouri this evening, then into parts of western Kentucky later tonight. This slow moving area of storms may persist over the same areas long enough to cause local flash flooding. Persistent rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour would likely cause flash flooding, especially where flooding occurred Saturday in parts of southwest Kentucky. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&