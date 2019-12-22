A pilot study in California is trying to prove that old saying "You are what you eat."
It's providing meals that are medically tailored for 1,000 people with congestive heart failure to keep them healthy and out of the hospital and to save money.
Congestive heart failure made Diane Henry feel like she was drowning.
"There was a time I thought this was it. I didn't have any plans. It's just… I thought it was over for me," Henry said.
Then eight months ago she got into California's Pilot study to see if diets tailored to patients with heart failure would keep them out of hospitals. That means very little salt.
"We provide them with meals that are perfectly balanced, and the entire days' worth of meals total two grams of salt." Executive Director Richard Ayoub said.
Project Angel Food has made and delivered medically tailored meals to patients with chronic illnesses for 30 years.
"We are indeed seeing dramatic results. We're bringing down the numbers of re-admissions into the hospital," Ayoub said.
In fact, Project Angel Food says only 10% of clients in the Pilot are re-admitted within 30 days compared to 32% of all Medicaid patients with congestive heart failure.
"If it's made for you and delivered to your home and you're not having to go out to the grocery store or to a fast food place where you might buy something high in salt …this makes it easy to eat a healthier diet." said Richard Seidman, Chief Medical Officer at LA Care.
Diane believes this is making her better.
"I feel like I'm getting the old Diane. She's coming back, but back with a vengeance, and a healthier Diane," Diane said.
Getting rid of salt may be harder than you think because you might be buying products with more salt than you realize.
For example, the U.S.D.A. has found that 60% of raw meat and poultry items are injected with or soaked in salty solutions. To avoid the meat products with added salt, stay away from the ones with labels that say marinated or enhanced.