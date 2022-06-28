CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Piney Fork Road will be restricted to one lane for bridge work for approximately 30 days starting on Tuesday, July 5.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported an automated signal at mile 0.344 will be controlling the alternating flow of traffic.
They say that the work zone will allow crews to perform maintenance on the Buggs Branch of Piney Creek Bridge near the Crittenden-Caldwell line. The maintenance is part of a group bridge maintenance project and the target date for completion is August 5, weather permitting.