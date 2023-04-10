CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — At the Calloway County Judicial Building, pinwheels have been planted for Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Advocates with Lotus, as well as people from the Calloway County Family Court, CASA By the Lakes, Calloway County Protection and Permanency, and Murray Woman's Club planted those pinwheels Monday and gave speeches.
During the event, Murray Mayor Bob Rogers and Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes issued a proclamation recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in their community.
Lotus is a children's advocacy and sexual violence resource center. The organization planted around 100 pinwheels at the courthouse to raise awareness.
"Just like how we buckle our seatbelts in the car to keep our family safe, there are things that we can do every day to prevent child abuse and neglect," Lotus Community Relations Director Caroline Glynneal says. "And so we encourage you to get involved, whether that's becoming a volunteer with LOTUS or one of our partner organizations, or doing a training."
According to data from Norton Children's Hospital, the rate of child abuse in Kentucky is nearly double the national average.
To learn more about Lotus and the resources it offers, visit hopehealgrow.org.