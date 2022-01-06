PADUCAH — Pizza Inn in Paducah is hosting a fundraiser this weekend for multiple families impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado.
The restaurant says local churches and social service organizations helped identify seven families who lost everything to the tornado.
The Paducah Pizza Inn says 20% of all proceeds from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9 will be donated to a fund for those seven families.
Customers can also give direct cash donations all month at the store. All donations will go directly to the seven local families.
For updates and more information about Pizza Inn in Paducah, visit the restaurant's Facebook page.