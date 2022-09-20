(NBC) — It's National Voter Registration Day and the general election is right around the corner. Have you made a plan to cast your ballot?
Voting rules in your state may have changed since 2020, and the NBC News Plan Your Vote tool is here to help.
Get key information on the voting rules where you live, including registration deadlines, mail-in and early voting options, what to bring with you on Election Day, and more.
Scan the QR code in the video or click here to be taken directly to the Plan Your Vote site.