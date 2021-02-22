GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A plane has crashed Monday evening in the area of Mayfield Graves County Airport M25, the Graves County Sheriff's Office confirms.
Graves County Coroner Brad Jones confirmed to Local 6 that he has responded to the scene of the crash, but would not confirm whether a death has occurred.
Graves County emergency dispatchers also confirmed that the crash happened, but could not confirm whether the crash was deadly.
Local 6 is sending a crew to the scene, and will provide additional information as details emerge.