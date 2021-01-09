CLINTON, KY—Gibson Electric Membership Corporation announced a planned outage on Sunday night, January 10, that will affect about 2,760 of it's consumer out of our Clinton, Kentucky.
Gibson EMC is powered by the Tennessee Valley Authority who it says informed them of the power outage. TVA says the outage will begin at 11 p.m. and will last about five hours. The purpose of the outage is needed to make additional repairs to the TVA substation transformer damaged Thursday night and will affect the same members who experienced an outage Thursday night.
A Gibson EMC spokesperson said they're attempting to phone and text members who will be affected. If you don’t receive a call or text, but do experience the outage, please call Gibson EMC and give them your current phone number so they can communicate in the future.