CLINTON, KY — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is planning a scheduled outage for Saturday night. It says the outage will affect 2,760 of Gibson Electric Membership Corporation's consumer-members served out of its Clinton, Kentucky, substation, in areas north of Clinton and east of Hickman.
TVA says the outage is planned to begin at 11:30 p.m .on Saturday, Oct. 17 and is expected to last about three and a half hours, or until about 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
During the outage, TVA says it will return one transformer to service after testing and repairs, and take a second transformer out of service for testing and repairs.
“Gibson EMC is attempting to telephone and email our members who will be affected,” said Rita Alexander, VP of Human Resources and Member Services. “The repairs will benefit our members by enhancing future service reliability and by helping us to avoid a potentially longer, unplanned outage,” she said. “Even so, we apologize for the inconvenience it will cause and we appreciate our members’ patience and understanding.”
Gibson EMC says members who do not receive a call or email, but are affected by the outage should call the cooperative and give an updated telephone number and email address so they can be contacted for future planned outages. Gibson EMC also says you can stay up to date with this planned outage and other news relating to the cooperative on their Facebook and Twitter pages.
Gibson EMC says it is a local, nonprofit, member-owned and member-controlled electric cooperative that serves almost 39,000 homes and businesses in eight West Tennessee counties and four West Kentucky counties.
These include Lake and Obion counties in Tennessee and Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, and Hickman counties in Kentucky.