UPDATE (7/1/20) — Benton Electric System says the scheduled outage for Wednesday night has been canceled.
The company says they and TVA were able to compete the substation repairs with the two previous outages.
BENTON, KY — Benton Electric System will have a planned power outage for all customers on June 29th, 30th, and July 1st from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. each day.
Office manager Leslie Taylor says this has been scheduled to update and maintain substation equipment.
For further questions, call the Benton Electric System office at 270-527-3666.