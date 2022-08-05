MAYFIELD, KY — Western Kentucky Rural Electric is asking members to plan for a power outage on Saturday Aug. 6, starting at approximately 11:30 p.m.
According to a release from West Kentucky RECC, the Tennessee Valley Authority will be making repairs to the transmission line that serves the Pilot Oak substation during this time.
The release explained approximately 1,630 homes and businesses in southern Graves County will be impacted by the outage. Specific areas impacted by the outage include Pilot Oak, Water Valley, and Wingo.
According to the release, affected members will receive an automated phone-call from WKRECC.
If you have any questions, you may call them at 1-877-495-7322.