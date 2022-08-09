CRUTCHFIELD, KY — A section of KY 924 in Fulton County will be closed at about 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 924 will be closed at the 3.38 mile point, near Depot St., to allow for extensive drainage work.
The cabinet expects the road will be reopened by about 3 p.m. They say there will be no marked detour, but drivers may self-detour via U.S. 51, KY 94, and KY 1125.
The cabinet asks drivers to be alert for one-lane traffic at the site on Friday to allow crews to complete finish-work.