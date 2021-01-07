Gibson Electric Member Corporation warned members about an outage from the Tennessee Valley Authority planned for Thursday night.
Gibson Electric Vice President of Member Services Rita Alexander said the outage would affect members served out of the Clinton, Kentucky substation. That includes people in and around Clinton, Fulton, Berkley, Oakton, Arlington, Fulgham and near the U.S. 51 corridor from Fulton to Arlington. Alexander said TVA will make emergency repairs to damaged equipment during that outage. "These emergency repairs must be made to avoid a prolonged outage. We apologize for the inconvenience," Alexander said in an emailed statement Thursday night.
The outage was supposed to start sometime between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. However, Alexander later said TVA's equipment failed before 8:30 p.m. Thursday night, causing the outage to begin unintentionally early. Additionally, she said the outage would now likely last longer than the three hours originally expected.
In another update sent after 10 p.m., Alexander said: "We have just learned that the TVA outage affecting Gibson EMC's members served out of the Clinton, Kentucky substation will last much longer than initially expected. TVA's personnel are working to repair its equipment that failed and Gibson EMC's personnel are assisting them. We know that an extended outage during this time is extremely difficult and we are very sorry for the inconvenience. As we learn more, we will provide additional information."