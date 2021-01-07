Gibson Electric Member Corporation is warning members about an outage from the Tennessee Valley Authority planned for Thursday night.
Gibson Electric Vice President of Member Services Rita Alexander says the outage will affect members served out of the Clinton, Kentucky substation. That includes people in and around Clinton, Fulton, Berkley, Oakton, Arlington, Fulgham and near the U.S. 51 corridor from Fulton to Arlington.
The outage will start sometime between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., and it's expected to last about three hours.
Alexander says TVA will make emergency repairs to damaged equipment during that outage. "These emergency repairs must be made to avoid a prolonged outage. We apologize for the inconvenience," Alexander said in an emailed statement Thursday night.