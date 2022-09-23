CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — West Kentucky Rural Electric says a planned power outage will last two hours starting at 11 p.m. Friday night.
The outage will affect about 440 homes and businesses in the Hazel area of southern Calloway County.
WKRECC says the outage has been planned so maintenance crews can work on a bank of transformers that serve the region.
“This work is necessary to ensure reliable service in the future for our members,” WKRECC Vice President of Operations Michael Evans said in a statement about the outage. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”
Those who have questions about the outage can call WKRECC at 1-877-495-7322.