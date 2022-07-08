Multiple construction projects are going on in and around western Kentucky. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 has released a traffic impact report for the week of July 10-16 to help you plan ahead for your drive times and travel routes.
District 1 includes Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Calloway, Marshall, Livingston, Crittenden, Lyon and Trigg counties. The report focuses mainly on major routes. The cabinet notes that the report does not include projects on rural secondary highways that have minimal cross-country traffic.
The cabinet's traffic report is as follows:
I-24 westbound from Kentucky into Illinois
A contractor for the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has a work zone along I-24 in Illinois from the Johnson County-Massac County line to the I-24 Ohio River Bridge at the 39 mile marker. For westbound traffic, this work zone starts on the Kentucky side of the bridge. There is a 55 mph speed limit for westbound traffic in Kentucky starting at the 7 mile marker. Westbound work zone lane restrictions are up from midnight Sunday through 6 a.m., Friday. Both westbound lanes are open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There is a 14 foot, 3 inch load width restriction in this IDOT work zone. The target completion date is Nov. 15, 2022.
I-24 westbound at 47 to 45 mile marker in Lyon County
This Interstate 24 westbound work zone lane restriction for concrete pavement repairs in Lyon County has been shortened. It now runs from the 47 to 45 mile marker. There have some delays during peak travel periods. The crew is working at night. All traffic is moved to the left-hand or passing lane in this work zone for about another 2 weeks. There is no impact to eastbound traffic.
I-24 at 89 to 93 mile marker in Christian County at KY-TN state line
This work zone has one-lane traffic for concrete pavement repairs and asphalt paving between the KY 115 Oak Grove Exit 89 Interchange and the Kentucky-Tennessee state line until about July 15, 2022. Please be aware that TDOT has night paving along I-24 in the Clarksville, Tennessee, area from the 0.0 to the 5 mile marker in Tennessee. There will be no work on weekends.
I-24 from 2.5 to 12 mile marker in McCracken County
Starting July 11, a work zone along I-24 will restrict traffic at Paducah to one lane from the 2.5 to the 12 mile marker for milling and paving to smooth bridge and overpass approaches. The crew will mill during the day and pave at night. Delays are possible during peak travel periods. This is for both eastbound and westbound traffic. The work is expected to take about a week to complete.
U.S. 60 in Livingston County near 12 mile marker
U.S. 60 has an active work zone near the 12 mile marker at the north edge of Smithland for construction of the New Cumberland River Bridge. The contractor has ongoing dirt work along the approaches. Flaggers may be present to assist trucks delivering materials and equipment to the worksite. There is a 25 mph speed limit for westbound traffic and a 35 mph speed limit for eastbound traffic. The new $63.6 million bridge under construction immediately downstream from the existing bridge is expected to be ready for traffic in the summer of 2023.
U.S. 60/Clarks River Road on Paducah's Southside
Safety Improvements along U.S. 60/Clarks River Road extend eastward from the Clarks River Bridge a distance of half a mile. Some finish work continues along this work zone, including thermal traffic paint. There is a new 45 mile per hour speed limit. The target completion date is July 15, 2022.
U.S. 62 in western McCracken County
The U.S. 62/Blandville Road four-lane is being extended westward from KY 998/Olivet Church Road to the McCracken Boulevard traffic signal at the Commerce Park entrance. There is a 35 mph speed limit with enhanced police presence. Two-way traffic is running on the westbound lanes while the eastbound lanes are being reconstructed. Some side roads are closed along this work zone. The project is 78 percent complete. The target completion date is Dec. 1, 2022.
U.S. 62 from 0.0 to 7.2 mile marker in northern Marshall County
This safety project runs from mile point 0.0 at the Marshall County-McCracken County line to mile point 7.2 at the KY 95 intersection in Calvert City. It includes construction of a center turn lane through Possum Trot, a left turn lane for U.S. 62 at KY 1523/Industrial Parkway, improvements to the U.S. 62/KY 95 intersection, as well as culvert and shoulder improvements. Be alert for traffic shifts and one-lane traffic. Project is 95 percent complete. The target completion date is July 31, 2022.
U.S. 62 in Livingston County between KY Dam and KY 453
Traffic is restricted to one-lane on U.S. 62 near the 1 mile marker on the Vulcan Reed Quarry Haul Road/P&L Railroad Overpass. This is at the west end of the U.S. 62 four-lane section. There is a 12-foot load width restriction until about Aug. 1.
U.S. 641 in southern Calloway County
Construction of the New U.S. 641 from the Clarks River Bridge at the south edge of Murray to the Kentucky-Tennessee state line at Hazel continues. Construction on this 6 mile new terrain section of four-lane will have minimal impact on existing U.S. 641 and side roads. Motorists are reminded to avoid driving around or moving construction barricades along the construction corridor. The target completion date for the project is summer of 2023.
Daytime closure of KY 58 in Marshall County on Monday, July 11
KY 58/Mayfield Highway will be closed for a culvert replacement project west of Benton in Marshall County on Monday, July 11, 2022. This closure of KY 58 is immediately east of the KY 2606/Jackson School Road intersection and about 1-mile west of the U.S. 641-Spur. Passenger vehicles will detour via KY 2606/Jackson School Road to KY 408/Oak Level Road. Trucks traveling between Benton and Mayfield should consider taking Interstate 69 to avoid the extended detour. Trucks that choose not to self-detour via I-69 will have an extended detour via KY 402/Brewers Highway, U.S. 641, and the U.S. 641-Spur. Watch for one-lane traffic at this site for finish work on Tuesday.
KY 453/Dover Road in Livingston County near Grand Rivers
Traffic on KY 453/Dover Road is restricted to one-lane at the 2.1 mile marker with an automated signal on the P&L Railroad Overpass immediately south of the U.S. 62/KY 453 Interchange. This will impact travel to and from the Land Between the Lakes and the Grand Rivers area. There is a 12 foot load width restriction until about August 1.
KY 994/Old Mayfield Road closed in southern McCracken County
KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is closed at mile point 2.531 just south of KY 999/Lebanon Church Road due to structural issues with the support structure on the Bottom Ditch Bridge, also known as the Blizzard Pond Drainage Canal. Closure is until further notice.
KY 135 closed at 12 mile marker in Crittenden County
KY 135 is closed at the 12 mile marker to allow deck and maintenance work on the Hurricane Creek Bridge. This is the one-lane bridge about 3/4ths of a mile west of the KY 91 intersection. There is an extended marked detour. Target completion date is July 20, 2022.