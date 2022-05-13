Multiple construction projects are going on in western Kentucky.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 has released a traffic impact report for May 14-21, to help you plan ahead for your drive times and travel routes.
District 1 includes Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Calloway, Marshall, Livingston, Crittenden, Lyon and Trigg counties. The report focuses mainly on major routes. The cabinet notes that the report does not include projects on rural secondary highways that have minimal cross-country traffic.
The cabinet's traffic report is as follows:
I-24 Westbound from Kentucky into Illinois
A contractor for the Illinois Department of Transportation has a work zone along I-24 in Illinois from the Johnson County -Massac County line to the I-24 Ohio River Bridge at the 39 mile marker. For westbound traffic, this work zone starts on the Kentucky side of the bridge. There is a 55 mph speed limit for westbound traffic in Kentucky starting at the 7mile marker. Westbound work zone lane restrictions are up from Midnight Sunday through 6 a.m., Friday. Both westbound lanes are open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There is a 14 ft.-3 inch load width restriction in this IDOT work zone. The target completion date is November 15, 2022.
Interstate 24 Westbound Only at 28 mile marker in Marshall County
I-24 Westbound is restricted to one lane at the 28 mile marker to allow bridge deck work on the KY 282/Gilbertsville Road Overpass. There is a 12 ft. maximum load width restriction. Duration is approximately two weeks.
U.S. 60 in Livingston County
U.S. 60 has an active work zone near the 12 mile marker at the north edge of Smithland for construction of the New Cumberland River Bridge. Flaggers may be present to assist trucks delivering materials and equipment to the worksite. There is a 25 mph speed limit for westbound traffic and a 35 mph speed limit for eastbound traffic. The target completion date for the new $63.6 million bridge is spring of 2023.
U.S. 60/KY 70 Intersection at Smithland in Livingston County
Work at the U.S. 60/KY 70 intersection at the north edge of Smithland will ramp up starting Monday, May 16. The contractor will be placing drainage tiles and doing fill work, as well as removing old pavement over about the next month. This is part of prep work for finishing out connections to the New Cumberland Rive Bridge. Please see posting above for more info.
U.S. 62 in Western McCracken County
This work zone along U.S. 62 is to extend the existing 4-lane westward from KY 998/Olivet Church Rd to the McCracken Boulevard traffic signal at the Commerce Park entrance. There is a 35 mph speed limit with enhanced police presence. Two-way traffic is running on the westbound lanes while the eastbound lanes are being reconstructed. Target completion date is December 1, 2022.
U.S. 62 from 0.0 to 7.2 mile marker in Northern Marshall County
This safety project runs from mile point 0.0 at the Marshall County-McCracken County line to mile point 7.2 at the KY 95 intersection in Calvert City. It includes construction of a center turn lane through Possum Trot, a left turn lane for U.S. 62 at KY 1523/Industrial Parkway, improvements to the U.S. 62/KY 95 intersection, as well as culvert and shoulder improvements. Be alert for traffic shifts and one-lane traffic. The target completion date is July 31, 2022.
U.S. 641 in Southern Calloway County
Construction of the New U.S. 641 from the Clarks River Bridge at the south edge of Murray to the Kentucky-Tennessee state line at Hazel continues. Construction on this 6 mile new terrain section of 4-lane will have minimal impact on existing U.S. 641 and side roads. Motorists are reminded to avoid driving around or moving construction barricades along the construction corridor. Target completion date is summer of 2023.
KY 131/Said Road near McCracken-Graves County Line
KY 131/Said Road will be closed to through traffic at McCracken County mile point 0.59 starting at 9 a.m., on Thursday, May 19, to allow a culvert to be replaced. The roadway at this site will be closed until around June 3. No marked detour. However, you may self-detour via KY 450 and KY 3075.
KY 91 at 5 mile marker in Crittenden County
Motorists should be prepared to encounter intermittent lane restrictions at the northwest edge of Marion for ongoing work at the New Crooked Creek Bridge. Traffic has been moved to the new bridge. However, the contractor will be flagging traffic at times to facilitate removal of the temporary diversion that carried traffic during construction of the new bridge. Duration is approximately two weeks. KY 91 connects Marion and the Cave-in-Rock Ferry.
KY 121 at 3.66 mile marker in SW Calloway County
KY 121 has a work zone at mile point 3.66 for deck and maintenance work on two bridges. It includes one-lane traffic with an automated signal. This is between the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and the New Concord community. This section of KY 121 in Calloway County connects with TN 119 at the Kentucky-Tennessee state line which connects to U.S. 79 near Paris landing. Completion is expected in the next two weeks.
KYTC District 1 also wants drivers to consider the following work zone safety advice:
- Expect the unexpected.
- Slow down.
- Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you.
- Maintain a high awareness of construction workers and equipment.
- Pay attention to signage and obey road crew flagger directions.
- Stay alert and minimize distractions.
- Keep up with the traffic flow.
- Navigate traffic with GoKY.ky.gov or via the Waze APP on your smartphone.
- Knowing where construction zones locations prior to the trip can minimize frustration and delays.
- Be patient and stay calm.