Multiple construction projects are going on in western Kentucky. While Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says work zones will be taken down where possible over the Memorial Day driving period, the district has released a traffic impact report for May 28 through June 4, to help you plan ahead for your drive times and travel routes.
District 1 includes Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Calloway, Marshall, Livingston, Crittenden, Lyon and Trigg counties. The report focuses mainly on major routes. The cabinet notes that the report does not include projects on rural secondary highways that have minimal cross-country traffic.
The cabinet's traffic report is as follows:
I-24 westbound from Kentucky into Illinois
A contractor for the Illinois Department of Transportation has a work zone along I-24 in Illinois from the Johnson County/Massac County line to the I-24 Ohio River Bridge at the 39 mile marker. For westbound traffic, this work zone starts on the Kentucky side of the bridge. There is a 55 mph speed limit for westbound traffic in Kentucky starting at the 7 mile marker. Westbound work zone lane restrictions are up from Midnight Sunday through 6 a.m., Friday. Both westbound lanes are open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There is a 14-foot, 3-inch load width restriction in this IDOT work zone. The target completion date is Nov. 15, 2022.
Interstate 24 westbound at 28 mile marker in Marshall County
All lanes are open. Overpass deck work is completed.
U.S. 60 in Livingston County
U.S. 60 has an active work zone near the 12 mile marker at the north edge of Smithland for construction of the New Cumberland River Bridge. Flaggers may be present to assist trucks delivering materials and equipment to the worksite. There is a 25 mph speed limit for westbound traffic and a 35 mph speed limit for eastbound traffic. The target completion date for the new $63.6 million bridge is spring of 2023.
U.S. 60/KY 70 intersection at Smithland in Livingston County
Work at the U.S. 60/KY 70 intersection at the north edge of Smithland ramped up starting May 16. The contractor will be placing drainage tiles and doing fill work, as well as removing old pavement over about the next month. This is part of prep work for finishing out connections to the New Cumberland Rive Bridge. Please see posting above for more info.
U.S. 60/Clarks River Road on Paducah's Southside
Safety improvements along U.S. 60/Clarks River Road extend eastward from the Clarks River Bridge a distance of 1/2 mile. Planned improvements include the construction of a center turn lane. This work zone has a 35 mile per hour speed limit. The target completion date is July 15, 2022.
U.S. 62 in western McCracken County
This work zone along U.S. 62 is to extend the existing 4-lane westward from KY 998/Olivet Church Road to the McCracken Boulevard traffic signal at the Commerce Park entrance. There is a 35 mph speed limit with enhanced police presence. Two-way traffic is running on the westbound lanes while the eastbound lanes are being reconstructed. Target completion date is Dec. 1, 2022.
U.S. 62 from 0.0 to 7.2 mile marker in northern Marshall County
This safety project runs from mile point 0.0 at the Marshall County/McCracken County line to mile point 7.2 at the KY 95 intersection in Calvert City. It includes construction of a center turn lane through Possum Trot, a left turn lane for U.S. 62 at KY 1523/Industrial Parkway, improvements to the U.S. 62/KY 95 intersection, as well as culvert and shoulder improvements. Be alert for traffic shifts and one-lane traffic. The target completion date is July 31, 2022.
U.S. 641 in southern Calloway County
Construction of the New U.S. 641 from the Clarks River Bridge at the south edge of Murray to the Kentucky/Tennessee state line at Hazel continues. Construction on this 6 mile new terrain section of 4-lane will have minimal impact on existing U.S. 641 and side roads. Drivers are reminded to avoid driving around or moving construction barricades along the construction corridor. Target completion date is summer of 2023.
KY 131/Said Road near McCracken County/Graves County line
KY 131/Said Road is closed to through traffic at McCracken County mile point 0.59 to allow a culvert to be replaced. The roadway at this site will be closed until around June 10. No marked detour. However, you may self-detour via KY 450 and KY 3075.
KY 453/Dover Road near Grand Rivers in Livingston County
KY 453 is restricted to one-lane at mile point 0.418 on the Badgett Terminal Road/Railroad Overpass about 1/2-mile north of the KY 453 Canal Bridge - alternating flow controlled by an automated signal. The 4-lane section of KY 453 has a lane restriction in each direction at the Vulcan Reed Quarry Haul Road Overpass between U.S. 62 and I-24 Exit 31. This will impact traffic to and from the northern entrance to Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Each of these locations has a maximum 12-foot load width.
This traffic impact report meant to alert drivers to work zones on mostly major routes. It does not generally include projects on rural secondary highways that have minimal cross-country traffic.