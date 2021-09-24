Multiple construction projects are going on in western Kentucky.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 has released a traffic impact report for the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, to help you plan ahead for your drive times and travel routes.
District 1 includes Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Calloway, Marshall, Livingston, Crittenden, Lyon and Trigg counties. The report focuses mainly on major routes. The cabinet notes that the report does not include projects on rural secondary highways that have minimal cross-country traffic.
The cabinet's traffic report is as follows:
I-24 westbound from Kentucky into Illinois
A contractor for the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has a work zone along I-24 in Illinois from the Johnson-Massac County line at the 24 mile marker to the I-24 Ohio River Bridge at the 39 mile marker. For westbound traffic, this work zone starts on the Kentucky side of the bridge with a merge point near the 1 mile marker in Kentucky. There is a 55 mph speed limit for westbound traffic in Kentucky starting at the 7 mile marker. There is a 14 ft.-3 inch load width restriction in this IDOT work zone. The target completion date is Nov. 15, 2022.
I-24 at 55 to 65 mile marker for concrete rehab project
This work zone has two-way traffic with a centerline barrier wall along the eastbound lanes of I-24 from the 55 to 65 mile marker. This 10-mile section of two-way traffic is to allow full-depth concrete reconstruction along the westbound lanes. Maximum load width is 15 feet for eastbound vehicles and 11 feet for westbound. The westbound exit ramp at KY 139 exit 56 is closed. There is no fuel access westbound between exit 65 and exit 45. A permanently signed emergency route runs along KY 139 and U.S. 68 between exit 56 and exit 65. There is a strictly enforced 55 mph speed limit with enhanced police presence through December 15, 2021.
I-24 eastbound in Christian County at 76 to 85 mile marker
Motorists should be alert for eastbound lane restrictions on Interstate 24 in Christian County from mile point 76.1 to mile point 85.6 starting Tuesday, Sept 7 for pavement rehabilitation. Watch for a 55 mph work zone speed limit.
U.S. 45 in Graves County and McCracken County
New R-Cuts at the U.S. 45/KY 408 intersection near the Kentucky State Police Post 1 Headquarters in northern Graves County, and at the U.S. 45/KY 1288 intersection in southern McCracken County are both complete. For more information on how an R-Cut works please go to www.us45safety.org or to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzpdTdXDfRw.
U.S. 60 in Livingston County
U.S. 60 has an active work zone near the 12 mile marker at the north edge of Smithland for construction of the New Cumberland River Bridge. Flaggers may be present to assist trucks delivering materials and equipment to the worksite. There is a 25 mph speed limit for westbound traffic and a 35 mph speed limit for eastbound traffic. As part of the bridge project, traffic has been shifted to the new alignment at the KY 70 intersection in the work zone. The target completion date for the new $63.6 million bridge is spring of 2023.
U.S. 60 in western McCracken County
Construction is nearing completion on R-Cut crossings along U.S. 60 at the KY 726/Kelley Road intersection and the KY 996/Metropolis Lake Road intersection. A final round of work is expected this week to complete the project. The R-Cut crossovers at both locations are fully functional. The target completion date is Sept. 30, 2021.
U.S. 62 in western McCracken County
U.S. 62 has an active work zone with a strictly enforced 35 mph speed limit between KY 998/Olivet Church Rd and the traffic signal at McCracken Boulevard to extend the 4-lane section of U.S. 62/Blandville Road westward about 1 mile. This $7.7 million project includes new bridges across Massac Creek. Motorists should be alert for flaggers and traffic shifts, as well as for workers in close proximity to traffic flow. There is an enhanced police presence. The target completion date is Dec. 1, 2022.
U.S. 62/KY 286 Y intersection in western McCracken County
The new U.S. 62/KY 286 T intersection is now open with temporary signage. Motorists should be alert for changes in traffic flow the new alignment brings to the intersection. Eastbound traffic on U.S. 62 is required to stop at the intersection, yield to traffic on KY 286, and then turn right to continue eastward. Westbound traffic on U.S. 62 has a dedicated left-turn lane and must yield to oncoming KY 286 traffic to continue westward on U.S. 62. East-West traffic on KY 286 is not required to stop at the intersection.
U.S. 62 from 0.0 to 7.2 mile marker in northern Marshall County
This Highway Safety Improvement Project (HSIP) runs from mile point 0.0 at the Marshall-McCracken County line to mile point 7.2 at the KY 95 intersection in Calvert City. It includes construction of a center turn lane through Possum Trot, a left turn lane for U.S. 62 at KY 1523/Industrial Parkway, improvements to the U.S. 62/KY 95 intersection, as well as culvert and shoulder improvements. Be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow at various points along the work zone. The target completion date on this $2,085,491 safety project is July 31, 2022.
U.S. 641 in southern Calloway County
Construction of the New U.S. 641 from the Clarks River Bridge at the south edge of Murray to the KY-TN state line at Hazel continues. Initial construction on this 6-mile section of new 4-lane will have no impact on existing U.S. 641 traffic during the 2021 construction season and minimal impact on side roads. Initial work includes culvert and bridge construction. Target completion date is summer of 2023.
U.S. 641 at Benton in Marshall County
This work zone along U.S. 641 through downtown Benton includes one lane traffic along the one-way sections of Main Street and Poplar Street. The work zone will have one lane traffic open northbound and southbound. Some short detours are possible. Motorists should consider an alternate route. The target completion date is fall of 2021.
U.S. 641/KY 402 intersection in southern Marshall County
The U.S. 641/KY 402 intersection near Hardin has work zone lane restrictions for construction of an R-Cut. There is a 45 mph speed limit with an enhanced police presence.