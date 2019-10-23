PADUCAH — Some of the people who worked at the former Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant received recognition for their service on Wednesday at the Cold War Patriots National Day of Remembrance Ceremony.
The ceremony was held at the Cherry Civic Center in Paducah.
The plant produced enriched uranium for decades until cleanup work started around 2013. Through the decades, workers were exposed to harsh chemicals that often led them to experience health issues. Those workers are celebrated for that reason and others.
Ricky Crenshaw and Luther Johnson worked at the plant during the Cold War.
"My name is Ricky Crenshaw. I was out there on the construction site, the reunion halls, Luther was out there on maintenance inside the plant," said Crenshaw.
They were honored along with thousands of others nationwide.
Leaders spoke, anthems were sung, and a video was shown to explain the history of the different plants.
There was also discussion about health issues workers still face today.
"We wouldn't know what we had. It's just the way life was back then. You did your job," said Crenshaw.
Workers would go in and out of the plant, not knowing the chemicals that they were working with. These days, they are still learning about some of those contaminants and their effects.
Event organizer John Miller said advocacy for these people will not stop.
"EEOICPA, Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act, that was an act engaged to say thank you, a small contribution for all the sacrifice they made when they had those health issues" said Miller.
Workers like Johnson said they encourage others to get screened and have their cases reviewed. "I recommend if they having one of these meetings, a lot of people should show up," he said.
The workers who spoke with me do not consider themselves heroes, but community leaders and other organizations think otherwise.
There will be a 2021 calendar highlighting former plant workers. Miller said those chosen will have their stories featured in the calendar.
If you would like to nominate yourself or another worker, visit the Cold War Patriots website.