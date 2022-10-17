Langstaff Park

Courtesy of Paducah Parks and Recreation 

PADUCAH — Langstaff Park is getting a big upgrade for the kiddos today, with crews beginning installation of new playground equipment and rubber surfacing. 

Parks and Recreation Department Director Amie Clark said in the release, "Langstaff Park is a small neighborhood park on the northside of town with one of the oldest play spaces in the community. We are excited to have this opportunity to improve the space and provide an updated playground that better serves the neighborhood."

She explained the new playground will include a play structure with slides, climbers, a transfer platform, an interactive panel, and accessible swings. In addition, crews will install a durable rubber "pour-in-place" surface on the ground, providing a soft and safe place for kids to land. 

PPR estimates the project will take about a week to complete. 