PADUCAH– On Monday evening the Morgan Elementary School administration responded to a group of middle school and high school aged students vandalizing the schools playground.
According to the Morgan Elementary School Facebook page, a number of teenagers ripped out a pipe from the schools already damaged fence, and began hitting playground equipment with it.
The noise could be heard across the Cornell neighborhood, and police were promptly called. Police caught some of the teenagers, and took them home to their parents.
The Morgan Elementary School playground will be closed until further notice. The playground will only be open for Morgan students during school hours.
"Police will be notified of anyone found to be on Morgan School property for any reason and trespassing charges will be filed. Our children and community deserve better than this!" school officials wrote on the Morgan Elementary School Facebook page.