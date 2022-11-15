MURRAY, KY — The Pella Corporation says Murray, Kentucky, team member Mike Faihst was recognized by the company's nonprofit arm, the Pella Rolscreen Foundation, on Monday with the Joan Kuyper Farver Spirit Award.
The award recognizes Pella employees who show a passion for community service. Faihst works an engineering specialist at Pella’s manufacturing plant in Murray, and his colleges nominated him for the award because of his volunteerism and commitment to serving the community, the company said in news release sent Tuesday. Along with the award recognition, the company says $25,000 was granted to Playhouse in the Park in Faihst's name.
Faihst takes on the role of Santa Claus for Playhouse in the Park each year, Pella says, and he serves his community through Soup for the Soul, The Humane Society and Rotary Club. Through the Rotary Club, Pella says Faihst helped fund a type 1 diabetes camp program for a fellow Pella team member whose son was recently diagnosed with the condition.
“Giving back to the communities where our team members live and work is foundational to our culture at Pella. Mike is an exceptional team member, volunteer, and person. He consistently goes above and beyond for others, and we are incredibly proud of his contributions to the community,” Pella Rolscreen Foundation Executive Director Karmen Gardner said in a statement.
Winners of the Joan Kuyper Farver Spirit Award each receive a $25,000 grant to the nonprofit of their choice. Runners up receive a $10,000 grant to the nonprofit of their choice.
Last year, the Pella Rolscreen Foundation provided nearly $63,000 toward tornado relief to those affected by the EF-1 tornado that touched by southwest of Murray, the company says. Pella says the foundation matched employee donations 2 to 1.