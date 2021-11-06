PADUDCAH-- "Diamond in the Rough" is a play about domestic violence. The playwright, Bonnie Scott, hopes people walk away from the play feeling empowered.
Behind the doors of Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church, the cast has been rehearsing for months. The play is about Bonnie Scott's life and her experience of domestic violence.
"I get to tell my own story. No one needs to tell my story. Let me tell my story," said Scott.
Scott wrote the play in 2011. Now, she has an entire cast for the inspirational play about her life.
"I've never been to school to write a play. I just began writing things that happened in my life, and I just added theatrics to it," said Scott.
Lorraine Harper is just one of eleven cast members. She plays the role of Tia in the play. Harper knew Scott and immediately fell in love with the meaning of the play.
"I know her vision for the play, and how she wants to touch masses. So, that alone gave me no reservations about being a part of it," said Harper.
Scott hopes the play will bring awareness to domestic violence and wants people to feel empowered after watching it.
"I want them to walk away empowered and walk away feeling hopeful, never felling ashamed. Not feeling as a victim but feeling victorious," said Scott.
Join Scott, and her cast, at McCracken County High School on Sunday, November 21st. Tickets are on sale now. There is also a live streaming option. For more details about the play, and to purchase your ticket, click here.