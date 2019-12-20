UPDATE: A former city clerk and her husband both face prison time for stealing thousands of taxpayer dollars after taking a plea deal Friday.
Former Kuttawa City Clerk Katie Harrison agreed in criminal mediation to plead guilty to 24 counts of second-degree forgery, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of abuse of public trust, two counts of theft of more than $10,000, one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of property and 11 counts of tampering with public records.
She faces sentences ranging from five to nine years for the various counts, but the sentences are to be served concurrently under the agreement — meaning she faces up to nine years behind bars.
Clayton Harrison agreed to plead guilty to 10 counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, one count of theft of more than $10,000, one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of property and one count of theft of more than $500. He faces three years for the first 12 counts and one year for the 13th count, also to be served concurrently.
As part of the agreement, the Harrisons are also required to pay back $17,000 to the city of Kuttawa.
We will learn whether the judge will accept this plea agreement at a sentencing hearing set for Jan. 6.
