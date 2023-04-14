MURRAY, KY — "I think we've all probably been to a funeral or memorial service where someone said, 'I wish I had known you were hurting so bad. I wish you had reached out to me."
Those words are from Sean Slusher, organizer of a local event meant to raise awareness of suicide prevention.
The event is called the "Life Walk," and it's happening on the campus of Murray State University.
Slusher joined Local 6 in-studio Friday morning, where he discussed why suicide awareness was important — and asked those struggling with their mental health to reach out to someone.
Slusher says about 140 people, on average, die by suicide every day — at least 51,000 people per year. Those are statistics he calls, "staggering."
"There are parents, you know, families, friends, (who) go on the rest of their lives trying to figure out why they did it. There's a lot of suffering people because of that who are still with us," Slusher said, reflecting on the impact a death by suicide can have on those who are left behind.
A life walk is meant to represent continuing on with one's life, regardless of what is coming or has happened.
The walk is happening April 15th at noon, starting at the Wellness Center. Participants will walk along Chestnut Street and North 12th Street, before turning back to the Wellness Center. The route is a little more than a mile and a half long.
All donations raised during the event will benefit the Department of Psychology and Check-A-Vet — an organization focused on Veteran suicide prevention.
"I want to say something to people who are watching," Slusher said during one of his live interviews with Mike Mallory Friday morning.
"Please, if you're going through anything horrible — anything bad you cannot handle — please get help. Talk to somebody, because none of this is worth your life."
If you are dealing with suicidal thoughts, you can call the 24-hour National Crisis Lifeline at 988 or text the crisis line at 741-741.
If you're an MSU student, you can also visit the Counseling Center on campus, which has a counselor on-call for crisis situations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. during the academic year.
All services are confidential and free.
To donate to Murray State's Suicide Prevention Awareness program or Check-A-Vet, or register for the life walk, click here.